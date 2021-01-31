Schumer on blowing up the Constitution: filibuster, DC, automatic voter reg

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that Democrats must tackle issues like “improving our democracy.

Schumer plans to make D.C. a state [so they get two more senate seats], and force through automatic voter registration.” He vowed Democrats will get “big, bold change” “no matter what.” He also commented on the possibility of abolishing the filibuster by stating, “failure is not an option. We must create change.”

Love how Schumer and race-baiter Sharpton twist truth:

ICYMI: @SenSchumer tells @TheRevAl the biggest issues the Senate needs to work on are “climate, racial inequality, economic inequality and democracy.” WATCH: pic.twitter.com/3J7oiSZxyw — MSNBC Public Relations (@MSNBCPR) January 30, 2021

When Schumer talks about democracy, he means socialism. He does not recognize the Republic.

Schumer is conflating equality with equity. Everyone wants equality so he lies. What he is talking about is socialist equity. Sharpton knows he’s lying.

Basically, he plans to blow up the Constitution.

He said it in 2019 too:

Today marks the 54th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, but the march for voting rights is still not over. Here are 3 things we could do right now to bolster our democracy: 1. Restore the Voting Rights Act 2. Automatic voter registration 3. DC Statehood pic.twitter.com/wmn6iPZsrH — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 7, 2019

Schumer wasn’t kidding when he said this:

“Now we take Georgia, then we change the world,” Chuck Schumer via @StatusCoup pic.twitter.com/JMtGPzgZUH — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) November 7, 2020

Related