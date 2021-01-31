Schumer on blowing up the Constitution: filibuster, DC, automatic voter reg

By
M. Dowling
-
0

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that Democrats must tackle issues like “improving our democracy.

Schumer plans to make D.C. a state [so they get two more senate seats], and force through automatic voter registration.” He vowed Democrats will get “big, bold change” “no matter what.” He also commented on the possibility of abolishing the filibuster by stating, “failure is not an option. We must create change.”

Love how Schumer and race-baiter Sharpton twist truth:

When Schumer talks about democracy, he means socialism. He does not recognize the Republic.

Schumer is conflating equality with equity. Everyone wants equality so he lies. What he is talking about is socialist equity. Sharpton knows he’s lying.

Basically, he plans to blow up the Constitution.

He said it in 2019 too:

Schumer wasn’t kidding when he said this:

