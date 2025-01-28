Funny Videos Mocking Selena Gomez’s Breakdown Over Criminals

Sentinel ignored Selena Gomez’s breakdown over President Trump’s deporting criminals back home. However, we have funny videos you deserve to see for a laugh break from news.
Watch:
I'M OLD ENOUGH TO REMEMBER WHEN TRUMP TOLD THEM WHAT WAS COMING AND THEY LAUGHED!
NOW SELENA GOMEZ FAKE CRYING SHOWS HER ACTING SUCKS IN ADDITION TO HER MUSIC SUCKING! pic.twitter.com/8TJBSVBhoJ
— Barry Cunningham (@barrycunningham) January 27, 2025
Here’s Megyn Kelly destroying Selena Gomez pic.twitter.com/C0jctaDVpy
— Deep₿lueCrypto (@DeepBlueCrypto) January 28, 2025
This one is very funny but has cursing:
Selena Gomez thinks you are a meanie, Mr. Homan! pic.twitter.com/9L9XUmcnGC
— ˜”*°•..MAGA ASTROS GAL•°*”˜⚾️ (@VinoNStrosGal) January 28, 2025
Selena Gomez gets DESTROYED and MOCKED over Trump PR stunt crocodile tears! Hollywood is HATED!https://t.co/kfOGiqtqiX pic.twitter.com/bpgp7DJNUy
— Flash (@YellowFlashGuy) January 28, 2025
Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement