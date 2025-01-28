ICE Is in NYC; Kristi Noem Is on the Ground

I was wondering why Mayor Adams chose today to have medical tests. Maybe it’s because the Homan troops are in New York City picking up MS-13 and Tren de Aragua. Kristi Noem is on the battlefield in Manhattan.

Actually, Eric Adams is ill, and they don’t know what is wrong with him.

New: Can we all agree this is what our political leaders should be doing, leading by example? DHS Secretary Kristi Noem is on the front line in New York City helping to get dirtbag criminal illegal aliens off the street! https://t.co/8ZQMTO0e1D pic.twitter.com/C6bNgfqgi7 — Tom Homan – Border Czar Commentary News & Analysis (@TomHoman_) January 28, 2025

BREAKING: New York City ICE raids underway with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem leading charge. Good riddance, illegals!!! Next, do something:

No free Medicaid for illegals!

No free Education for illegals!

No free money for illegals!

No free healthcare for illegals!

Arrest & deport… pic.twitter.com/rqhMZSGyIe — AJ Huber (@Huberton) January 28, 2025

ICE RAIDS LATEST: @NYCMayor says city ‘coordinated’ with feds on ‘targeted operation’ in the Bronx to arrest reported gang member wanted for kidnapping and other violent crimes https://t.co/UGGhwYkMt6 pic.twitter.com/glBKIy5BBV — 1010 WINS on 92.3 FM (@1010WINS) January 28, 2025

