Future President/Porn Star Lawyer Michael Avenatti Faces Lawsuit for Blabbing

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels, hopes to become your president, but first, he might want to settle his lawsuits, pay his back taxes, and take care of his purported bankruptcy problems.

Running as a Democrat, one might wonder if his candidacy is in the party’s best interests. In any case, it will get him more bookings on CNN. Avenatti tweeted:

“IF (big) he seeks re-election, I will run, but only if I think that there is no other candidate in the race that has a REAL chance at beating him,” Avenatti wrote in a tweet. “We can’t relive 2016. I love this country, our values and our people too much to sit by while they are destroyed. #FightClub #Basta”

Avenatti’s often uses #Basta which means ‘stop it’ or ‘enough’.

HIS BACKGROUND IS NOT TRADITIONAL FOR A PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

His fame is centered on his client porn star Stormy, also known as Stephanie Clifford, who is currently doing a summer strip show cross country, titled, Making America Horny Again. Avenatti took her case over a hush money payment allegedly made by then-entertainer and real estate agent Donald Trump. Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen paid her $130,000 for an alleged one-night stand.

The lawyer, who is currently running from a multimillion-dollar judgment against him, sees the possibilities in his running for the highest office in the land since he is not traditional. He also has bankruptcy problems and problems paying his taxes.

“To those that claim that only a traditional politician with ‘experience’ can beat Trump, go back & look at the results from 2016,” he wrote. “He beat all 15 of those candidates that he faced (crushed many). If we go down the same path and are not smart, don’t be surprised with the result.”

HE’S BEING SUED FOR BLABBING DAMAGING INFORMATION

He will first have to deal with another lawsuit by an ex-Playboy model named Shera Bechard.

Trump donor Elliott Broidy’s life was recently destroyed when news came out he paid off the Playmate to hide their affair and abortion. She filed the complaint against Avenatti after Broidy stopped his $200,000 payments to her. The agreement was for a total of $1.6 million.

One source said Shera Bechard is accusing Avenatti, who does not represent her, of speaking publicly about private elements of the deal around the time the Wall Street Journal confirmed the agreement in April.

The porn lawyer gave one of his stock responses, “It’s laughable”.

She is also suing her lawyer Keith Davidson who arranged for the $130,000 from Michael Cohen to Stormy Daniels.

AVENATTI IS ACCUSED OF LYING

Avenatti played dumb.

“I have no idea why I would be named in this lawsuit unless it is a ploy by Ms. Bechard to get publicity. I never represented her and have never communicated with her in my life. I was never a party to any agreement with her and I have never had any obligation to her. Her beef, if any, lies with her own attorney Keith Davidson and Mr. Broidy, or whomever [sic] impregnated her,” he tweeted.

Bechard’s lawyer responded by claiming Avenatti was hardly blindsided.

“You know why you are included in this complaint,” the lawyer, Peter Stris, tweeted to Avenatti. “You understood that your previous actions might well lead to this when you called our firm and begged us not to sue you several days ago.”

Avanatti turned around and threatened Stris with a lawsuit of his own.

Broidy doesn’t even know Donald Trump.

Broidy was trying to spare his family the embarrassment, but he donated to Trump, a fatal error, at least that’s the message the left sent. The billionaire donor doesn’t even know Trump and the President was his third choice.

Avenatti hinted Broidy was trying to silence Bechard over an affair she actually had with President Trump. A Broidy source said it was “beyond absurd.”

The sue-happy Avenatti is known for coming up with conspiratorial suppositions.

What happened was the porn lawyer told the MSNBC ‘Morning Joe’ hosts in April that Broidy wasn’t the one who needed to be shielded, suggesting it was Trump.

“I think at some point we are going to find out, if, in fact, the client in connection with the ($1.6 million) settlement was, in fact, Mr. Broidy. I’m going to leave it at that,” Avenatti said, according to RawStory.com.

As the Broidy spokesperson said, after what the Broidy family went through, they certainly wouldn’t do it for Donald Trump, who, as they said, they don’t even know.

Broidy also immediately admitted to the affair.