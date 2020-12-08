GA lawmaker petitions for an emergency legislative session despite Kemp

On Monday, Georgia State Sen. Burt Jones began circulating a petition that would allow the Georgia legislature to meet for an emergency legislative session that would allow them to fully investigate the credible accusations of widespread voter fraud presented by the Trump campaign and legal team. They don’t need the stonewalling Governor Brian Kemp to do it.

In a call to action posted to Twitter, Jones wrote “Today is the day we need you to call your state Senate & House Reps & ask them to sign the petition for a special session.” He added, “We must have free & fair elections.”

“This is our only path to ensuring every legal vote is counted,” added Jones, before tagging President Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

