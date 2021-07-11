GA Secretary of State is investigating the election WHISTLEBLOWERS



















For the past several months the office of Georgia Secretary of State (SOS) Brad Raffensperger has been quietly investigating whistleblowers who are witnesses to potential fraud in the November 2020 election.

We thought whistleblowers were God — like Alexander Vindman and Eric Chiaramala — for example, the fake Ukraine whistleblowers.

Unfortunately, the communist Democrats have set up a two-tier system of justice, and Republican whistleblowers get punished or bullied.

CD Media reported that Raffensperger’s Inspector General office has an active investigation into the key witnesses who testified before the Georgia General Assembly and signed affidavits for the exhibits of the Fulton County ballot inspection lawsuit!

They signed affidavits swearing they saw fraudulent ballots and other anomalies. They did so at great risk to themselves.

Raffensperger told the WSJ on December 12, 2020, that “November’s election was the most secure in history. In Georgia, there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud and no significant issues with absentee ballots.”

We all know that was untrue.

According to the whistleblowers, the SOS Investigator Paul Braun has contacted virtually all the key affiants in the Fulton County ballot inspection case and attempted to interview them. However, they contend that he did not seem interested in finding potential fraud but was more interested in investigating them.

CD Media gives several examples. One concerns Susan Voyles, a veteran poll manager, and auditor

She “swore she saw mail-in ballots that were not folded for mailing, were not marked with a writing instrument, were on questionable paper stock, and were voted the exact same way in all down-ballot races. She states that the number of these potentially counterfeit ballots could scale into the tens of thousands. She has explained repeatedly that she was contacted by Braun who asked her to come in for an interview in January. When she got there Braun tried to get information about specific suspect batches that were already named in her affidavit and he pressed her to change her story. Later the IG office falsely claimed that Voyles recanted her affidavit. That was a blatant lie as Voyles has consistently stated the same account of events for nearly eight months.”

He gives other examples.

Read more at CD Media.

