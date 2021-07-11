Booming chants of ‘USA!’ as Donald Trump enters UFC264

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Donald Trump entered UFC264 in Las Vegas when the crowd began to chant loudly, USA!, USA!, The Post Millennial tweeted. He sat cage-side instead of in a private box.

Not everyone was a Trump supporter. A number of celebrities of the Left were there so there were some boos. A similar thing happened in 2019, only then the media lied and forgot to mention the cheering.

A personal friend of the former President – Dana White told TMZ, Trump “don’t care, he’s not that guy, he’s not hiding in a box somewhere, that’s not his style.” Instead, he says Trump will sit right behind him.

Conor McGregor broke his leg at the end of round 1 of his super fight with Dustin Poirier … and was taken out on a stretcher. That gave Poirier the win.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply