Booming chants of ‘USA!’ as Donald Trump enters UFC264



















Donald Trump entered UFC264 in Las Vegas when the crowd began to chant loudly, USA!, USA!, The Post Millennial tweeted. He sat cage-side instead of in a private box.

Not everyone was a Trump supporter. A number of celebrities of the Left were there so there were some boos. A similar thing happened in 2019, only then the media lied and forgot to mention the cheering.

A personal friend of the former President – Dana White told TMZ, Trump “don’t care, he’s not that guy, he’s not hiding in a box somewhere, that’s not his style.” Instead, he says Trump will sit right behind him.

Conor McGregor broke his leg at the end of round 1 of his super fight with Dustin Poirier … and was taken out on a stretcher. That gave Poirier the win.

The crowd chants USA as Former President Donald Trump makes an appearance at UFC 264 in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/SArqg6vv4N — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 11, 2021

Seems as though some people were more excited to see Donald Trump than the actual fight at UFC 264 tonight. pic.twitter.com/qXgEnuRxY6 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 11, 2021

Donald Trump stands out in the crowd at UFC 264 with his trademark red tie. pic.twitter.com/vOE03mxDrQ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 11, 2021

Conor McGregor was carted out of the arena after suffering a leg injury during #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/KDAXLgUPDz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 11, 2021

Related

















