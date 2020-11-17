GA SOS walks back claim Graham wanted him to throw out illegal votes

Georgia’s RINO Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Lindsey Graham and other Republicans are pressing to exclude ballots in the state’s recount, The Washington Post and CNN reported. Raffensperger is walking that back.

Raffensperger also called Doug Collins a “liar,” and Collins fired back with a tweet describing his incompetence.

In the interview, Raffensperger also said he spoke on Friday to Graham, the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, who WaPo says has echoed Trump’s unfounded claims about voting irregularities.

They can’t be ‘founded’ if no one investigates.

In their conversation, Graham allegedly questioned Raffensperger about the state’s signature-matching law and whether political bias could have prompted poll workers to accept ballots with nonmatching signatures, according to Raffensperger.

Graham also asked whether Raffensperger had the power to toss all-mail ballots in counties found to have higher nonmatching signatures rates, Raffensperger said.

So?

During an appearance on CNN’s The Situation Room, Raffensperger said that Senator Lindsey Graham pressured him to find ways to toss legal ballots. he presented no evidence of that, not even with a quote.

Graham called the allegations “ridiculous,” adding: “What I’m trying to find out was, how do you verify signatures on mail-in ballots in these states that are just the center of attention?

It is absolutely absurd for anyone to think Graham would say that or ask for an illegal action of that nature. We are not Graham fans, but that is not something he would do. He wouldn’t care enough to take such a chance.

Even in the initial interview, Raffensperger said Graham “appeared to suggest,” and “it sure looked like he was wanting to go down that road.”

Where did he get that? From Graham wondering if he could throw out ballots that should have been rejected?

Graham said he just wanted to understand the signature-matching requirements.

On Fox News this morning, Raffensperger started to walk back his statements with words like, “I thought, implied,” and so on.

He’s walking it back and if the secretary of state “thought” or it was “implied,” let’s hear a quote that suggests that. It’s a very serious allegation against a sitting senator and his impression based on nothing is very irresponsible.

The media is running with it because they are irresponsible.

Watch: