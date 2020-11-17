Tapper calls vaccine program “unmitigated success” while bashing Trump, angers lefties

President Trump headed up an amazing effort to get two vaccines for COVID-19 and others are in the making. He hasn’t gotten credit, and the puppet president-in-waiting Joe Biden wants Trump to hold up distribution until he is in office.

What happened to let’s save lives?

It’s best if Trump gets to distribute the vaccines since Biden’s crew, namely Ezekiel Emanuel, wants it distributed globally before giving it to certain Americans, such as the elderly. It’s like the nursing home debacle in the making.

While the media ignores President Trump’s successes, one media activist did give him credit.

TAPPER RELUCTANTLY ACKNOWLEDGES THE SUCCESS

While discussing the news of a second successful vaccine with Dr. Sanjay Gupta on CNN, Jake Tapper gave Trump credit.

“We should take a moment, as we always have when discussing vaccine and Operation Warp Speed, that this is, you know, putting aside all of the failures of the Trump administration when it comes to the coronavirus [invented media failures], and there are lots, this is an unmitigated success, and we should acknowledge that.”

Leftist activist Tapper hates Trump.

Watch:

Even that left-handed compliment riled up the lefties.

Tapper’s comments elicited more bile from the accomplished character assassins on Twitter, including Tapper.

The haters are trying to take credit away from the President.

We can’t wait to see Puppet Joe Biden’s plan to save lives. It appears to be a complete lockdown with a cure worse than the illness:

