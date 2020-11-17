Tapper calls vaccine program “unmitigated success” while bashing Trump, angers lefties

President Trump headed up an amazing effort to get two vaccines for COVID-19 and others are in the making. He hasn’t gotten credit, and the puppet president-in-waiting Joe Biden wants Trump to hold up distribution until he is in office.

What happened to let’s save lives?

It’s best if Trump gets to distribute the vaccines since Biden’s crew, namely Ezekiel Emanuel, wants it distributed globally before giving it to certain Americans, such as the elderly. It’s like the nursing home debacle in the making.

While the media ignores President Trump’s successes, one media activist did give him credit.

TAPPER RELUCTANTLY ACKNOWLEDGES THE SUCCESS

While discussing the news of a second successful vaccine with Dr. Sanjay Gupta on CNN, Jake Tapper gave Trump credit.

“We should take a moment, as we always have when discussing vaccine and Operation Warp Speed, that this is, you know, putting aside all of the failures of the Trump administration when it comes to the coronavirus [invented media failures], and there are lots, this is an unmitigated success, and we should acknowledge that.”

Leftist activist Tapper hates Trump.

Watch:

Even that left-handed compliment riled up the lefties.

Tapper’s comments elicited more bile from the accomplished character assassins on Twitter, including Tapper.

The Pfizer vaccine via Operation Warp Speed looks like it could be one of the Trump administration’s great accomplishments, but instead of basking in that success and what it could mean for the American people, this is how he views it and wants his supporters to see it. https://t.co/DI45Xy4LKj — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 12, 2020

The haters are trying to take credit away from the President.

I suppose if one is determined to ignore the Trump administration agreeing in July to buy at least $1.95 billion worth of a Pfizer vaccine, at least 100 million doses, which experts say expedited Pfizer's vaccine development process, one can conclude whatever one wants. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 12, 2020

“All of the R & D was done by #Pfizer at risk”. Of course Warp Speed would buy vaccine doses if they were successful. Trump has done NOTHING but worsen the outcome with Covid-19 in America. — Gina (@Gigi_MCal) November 12, 2020

I think the words “great accomplishment” are doing a lot of work here Jake. The article states that Pfizer had an incentive to hurry a vaccine but it was a transactional deal, which is certainly in Trumps wheelhouse. Coming after the election means he doesn’t care anymore. — Paula J Marcotte (@PaulaJMarcotte) November 12, 2020

We can’t wait to see Puppet Joe Biden’s plan to save lives. It appears to be a complete lockdown with a cure worse than the illness:

Like they would have halted their progress if "Warp Speed" didn't commit to distributing the vaccine. – lmao Trump is responsible for 200K+ deaths and deserves no credit IMHO — slk1000 (@slk10001) November 12, 2020