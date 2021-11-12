Gaige Grosskreutz Contradicts Sworn Testimony on CNN

















During Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial on Tuesday, Gaige Grosskreutz testified that he was only shot after he pulled his gun on Rittenhouse.

Yesterday and today, he went on two TV shows and directly contradicted his sworn testimony.

Gaige Grosskreutz, a criminal People’s Revolutionary, had an unlicensed gun that he aimed at Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse then shot him in self-defense to Grosskreutz’s great surprise. He has now invented a scenario for TV claiming he pointed the gun at Kyle’s head either before or after he was shot although under oath, Grosskreutz admitted he aimed the gun at Rittenhouse and was then shot.

Grosskreutz was caught in lies during his testimony as well, but these fake journalists won’t take him to task. They let him basically say whatever he wants.

It seems that once Kyle Rittenhouse is acquitted, at least he should be, he might be able to sue Gaige Grosskreutz for slander.

Here he is talking with Anderson Cooper Thursday night:

Now Antifa Gaige goes on CNN and is claiming his arms were up when Kyle shot him! Anderson physically grimaces when he drops that whopper and his lawyer has to step in to save him! https://t.co/V4stDFOlx2 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 12, 2021

TRUTH ABOUT GROSSKREUTZ

Grosskreutz admits that Rittenhouse shot him because he pointed a gun at Rittenhouse (court testimony overlaid with @BGOnTheScene witness video): pic.twitter.com/qHgiqiBMzQ — Bevo Fox (@bevo_fox) November 10, 2021

Gaige Grosskreutz, who was shot in the arm by #Rittenhouse, is asked if I he had a permit to carry the firearm he had when he rushed toward the teen. “I did,” he responds. He is asked if the permit was actually valid. “It was not,” he answers. #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/honc2xnA9F — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 8, 2021

Live in the Courtroom Friday:

