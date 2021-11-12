Harris Demands ‘We’ Feed the World’s Children While Driving Food Prices Up in US

Kamala Harris wants to feed the world, but not the US apparently. Yesterday, in Paris, France, Kamala Harris declared that world leaders have no excuse for not creating enough food to “feed the entire world” while children are hungry.
“Why have we allowed so many of the world’s children to go hungry when we know that we produce enough food to feed the entire world. […] We must instead agree that these growing gaps are unacceptable,” Harris proclaimed sanctimoniously as food prices skyrocket in the US and food banks struggle to feed US poor.
Who is “we?” The US?
She’s an empty suit, making comments like this as the Biden-Harris administration drives up the prices of food through inflation.
The U.S. annual inflation rate surged at its fastest pace in 31 years, driven by skyrocketing food and energy prices. Staples found in kitchens across the country were more expensive in October, weighing on families’ monthly or weekly grocery budgets.
- Beef and veal prices increased 20.1 percent year-over-year
- Pork cost 14.1 percent more
- Ham rose 7.1 percent
- Chicken jumped 8.8 percent
- Fish, and seafood advanced 7.5 percent
- Eggs surged 11.6 percent
- Apples grew 6.7 percent
- Bananas climbed 2.9 percent
- Potatoes edged up 1.7 percent
- Citrus fruits increased 3.7 percent from the same time a year ago
- Coffee, consumed by 7 in 10 Americans, swelled 4.7 percent in the 12 months ending in October
- Roasted coffee spiked 5.6 percent
- Instant coffee rose a modest 1.2 percent
Nearly every food item, from white bread to margarine to salad dressing, became costlier for consumers
Eating at a local restaurant or coffee shop is just as expensive for Americans. The food away from home index was 5.3 percent higher than it was at this time last year.
US food banks are struggling to feed the poor in this country as the Biden-Harris Administration promises billions to foreign countries for useless climate change initiatives that won’t do a thing to cool the earth’s temperature.
