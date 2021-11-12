Gaige Grosskreutz Is Really Angry He Didn’t Get to Shoot First

















Gaige Grosskreutz, a petty criminal who is a People’s Revolution communist, went on Good Morning America, and did admit, “Yes, I was pointing my weapon at the defendant.” He should have stopped there, although an apology would have been nice, but no, that’s not what he did.

Grosskreutz is essentially angry that Kyle shot him before he could get a round off with his unlicensed gun. Grosskreutz called Kyle a ‘would-be murderer,” but isn’t that what he is? Rittenhouse was trying to defend himself from the would-be murderer, Gaige Grosskreutz.

Gosskreutz’s lawyer was with him and was as bad as her client. She said Grosskreutz was not a threat [even though he pointed his unlicensed gun at Rittenhouse’s head]. The lawyer also lied and said Rittenhouse re-racked, which has been debunked.

Grosskreutz said one could twist the video and say he was ‘allegedly’ pointing his gun at his head. The video shows clearly that he aimed at Rittenhouse’s head and Grosskruetz admitted it while under oath. Now he’s trying to lie again, something he has done throughout with a bogus statement about his bicep being shot.

His parting words were that he wanted everyone to know Kyle Rittenhouse “murdered two people” and tried to “murder” him.

The host didn’t question a thing he said or even ask why he admitted under oath that he aimed his gun at Kyle’s head before he was shot.

Antifa Gaige went on Good Morning America, admitted “Yes, I was pointing my weapon at the defendant” and then tried to play it off bc Kyle responded before he could get a round off His lawyer is an idiot for letting him do these interviews https://t.co/HUwP2PEY9p pic.twitter.com/Oa5WMzp8ks — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 12, 2021

