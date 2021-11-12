Never Hire This Law Firm, Especially If You’re a Trump Supporter

















This is what conservatives get as a lawyer at Island Boys LLP.

A J6 rioter or police assailant, Scott Fairlamb, 44, a former MMA fighter and gym owner, hit a police officer on J6 and will now serve 41 months in prison.

At the same time, Antifa and BLM can try to kill officers, paralyze some, burn down ICE buildings with police locked inside, throw rocks, bottles, and Molotov cocktails at them and get their records expunged with no jail time.

Fairlamb didn’t even get time served.

Fairlamb was upset because he was forced to lockdown his gym and fined when he kept it open. He was losing his livelihood. The former gym owner was allegedly tortured in prison, kept in isolation.

Fairlamb is seen on video pushing a Metropolitan Police Department officer, pointing a finger in his face and then punching him. The officer said he didn’t suffer any physical injuries, according to prosecutors.

“Had this not occurred on federal property, my client would be facing a trespassing and simple assault [case] in any municipal court in this country,” his attorney said. “Most importantly, my client has expressed sincere remorse for his actions of that day. And those actions are not indicative of who he really is.”

If this is what everyone who committed a crime like this got as a sentence, we’d be fine with it, but it’s clearly added punishment because he was rallying for Trump and made a mistake that day. It’s a first for him.

Listen at his lawyer:

REMINDER: Never hire The Island Boys LLP as your law firm. https://t.co/Pb3bNwxhZf — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) November 11, 2021

Related















