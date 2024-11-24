GDI Silences Conservatives with Tax Dollars

The DOGEs Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy need to find all government funding for the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and eliminate it. NED is an instrument of Global Censorship that is even used for regime change. It is used to put conservative websites and news organizations on blacklists, so they can’t make ad money. Biden-Harris’s State Department is funding it to the tune of $315,000. They hired the very evil warmonger Victoria Nuland.

Let Nuland fund it.

Nuland is partly responsible for the Ukraine War, but she won’t tell the truth about it.

The National Endowment for Democracy (NED) is a quasi-autonomous non-governmental organization in the United States founded in 1983. Its stated aim is to advance democracy worldwide by promoting political and economic institutions, such as political groups, business groups, trade unions, and free markets.

They give out grants and have assumed some of the CIA’s responsibilities.

Political groups, activists, academics, and some governments have found that NED is an instrument of U.S. foreign policy helping to foster regime change and censor the world.

In case you doubt it, NED hired the evil, very evil Victoria Nuland.

They censor American speech, try to influence foreign governments, and try to overthrow foreign governments with our taxpayer dollars. Thanks to the State Department and George Soros, they have money to do it.

Victoria Nuland is now at the CIA’s #1 cut-out, the organization I keep warning you about, the prime mover in the censorship industry: the National Endowment for Democracy. https://t.co/hNJImPIVUm pic.twitter.com/wZzjmLwyrS — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) October 29, 2024

Foundation for Freedom Online Report

NED is the global censorship blob or hub, and they have over $300 million from the State Department to censor. NED hides what they do with many of their lucrative grants.

The National Endowment for Democracy entered an unusual agreement with its Department of State Grants Officer to label the entirety of its $315 million congressional appropriation for 2024 “sensitive,” allowing it to hide all U.S. taxpayer-funded NED grantee information and activities from the public.

NED rebuffed the State Department’s offer to review its subgrantees on a case-by-case basis, removing another layer of democratic oversight from its activities.

It expects to never be subject to ordinary transparency requirements again, with taxpayers almost completely in the dark about how its $300-million budget – which has been used in the past to advance a global regime of online censorship with blowback against Americans – is spent.

George Soros poured a quarter million dollars into NED.

They are violating transparency laws, but the State Department labeled it “sensitive” so they can hide it from Americans.

In 1951, Truman passed Executive Order 10290, allowing every agency to use the “sensitive” classification. It is only an Executive Order – rewrite it.

The first group you should know is the Global Disinformation Index, a British group with two US nonprofits. They are feeding secret blacklists to ad companies with the intent of shutting down conservative websites. The Washington Examiner has learned it is on this blacklist. pic.twitter.com/RrDQzUw860 — Gabe Kaminsky (@gekaminsky) February 9, 2023

The Biden administration gave tens of millions of dollars to the GDI. The Sentinel is on it. Who knows what other departments in our nearly 500 federal government agencies also funds it.

Wow. The Times of London devotes its lead editorial to the pernicious influence of the Global Disinformation Index, saying “it has helped to stymie valuable and independent-minded journalism on the basis of little more than ideological prejudice.” pic.twitter.com/sSaqYsT0Gd — Freddie Sayers (@freddiesayers) May 13, 2024

The Global Disinformation Index claims to be “neutral and transparent” as it “assesses disinformation risk” in media markets. The US State Department helps fund it. Advertisers use it to blacklist “dangerous” publications. If government doesn’t approve of these news sites—I do. pic.twitter.com/aKZhu7VwAe — Julia (@Jules31415) February 14, 2023

Allegedly, the State Department stopped funding it, but it’s not likely.

Watch the Summary:

