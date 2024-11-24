This story appeared in Pravda, then on RT, and finally on MSN. We don’t know if this is true, but it’s worth looking into.

Piotr Kulpa, an ex-Polish deputy minister, said Kiev laundered money for the Democrats, taking a cut of what was left over.

He alleged that Ukraine did not receive as much foreign aid as claimed by the administration of US President Joe Biden, and a lot of whatever help it did get was embezzled, he claimed. Ukrainian officials stole up to half of the funds that reached Kiev.

The political commentator held several posts in the Polish government, serving as deputy labor minister in the mid-2000s, and is currently a regular contributor to Ukrainian online shows. Kulpa is a vocal supporter of US President-elect Donald Trump.

“Everyone understands that war-related corruption is linked not only with Ukraine but also the supplier nation,” he said. “Who would ever believe that the US burned through $2 trillion in Afghanistan? It’s delusional!”

US aid programs are a mechanism to “write off large sums of money that finance shady systems under the Democratic Party’s control,” he alleged. The incoming Trump administration could review government finances and discover the truth that “Ukraine got very little” compared to the amounts mentioned in public statements, Kulpa claimed.

“But they will also find something else: that a huge portion of the funds was stolen in Ukraine. From 30% to 50%, regardless of the nature of the aid,” he added.

He denounced senior Ukrainian officials, whose regular salaries and bonuses he believes are outrageously high.

“It’s a spit in the face of every Ukrainian,” the former minister asserted. “To every European and American taxpayer. This system is criminal from start to finish.”

