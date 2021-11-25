Gender Mob’s Getting Pediatric Gender Clinics Everywhere

















A very small portion of the population is gender-dysphoric but the Left is determined to drive up those numbers by twisting young minds instead of letting children grow naturally.

We don’t need pediatric gender clinics unless the Left is manufacturing the need. Parents who allow this should be arrested for child abuse, and it certainly isn’t a civil rights issue.

Today the Gendermapping Project received 34 new submissions.

Purple is Pediatric Gender Clinics.

Red is Testimony

Orange is pediatric surgery.

Are you REALLY going to tell me that pediatric gender clinics are a civil rights issue? pic.twitter.com/kjWavXV4bF — TheGenderMapper (@GenderMapper) November 15, 2021

What is a pediatric gender clinic, you ask. We’ll let Seattle’s Gender Clinic tell you:

Seattle Children’s Gender Clinic cares for children, adolescents, and young adults:

Whose gender identity is different from their sex at birth Who do not identify with the traditional definitions of male or female



We accept new patients ages 17.5 and younger and provide gender-affirming care to people up to age 21. Our team:

Fully accepts and treats each individual with respect Gives each person personalized care Follows current best practices for transition-related treatments Provides referrals for gender-affirming surgical services



When a child has questions or concerns related to gender, the entire family is affected. We are a safe, supportive resource and treatment center for children, adolescents, and young adults who are exploring their gender identity, as well as for their families.

We provide comprehensive, interdisciplinary care for youth who are questioning their assigned gender and/or seeking gender-affirming consultation and treatment. Our multidisciplinary team includes pediatric endocrinologists, a psychologist, psychiatrists, medical ethicist, and a lawyer. We work closely together and also consult with a wide array of specialists. Together, we are committed to providing care in compassionate and respectful ways.

They have a suicide line and they probably cause some of the suicidal problems.

