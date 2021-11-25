Biden’s Communist Candidate for Currency Just Crashed and Burned

















A total of FIVE Democrats just sank communist Saule Omarova’s nomination. She is the literal communist who Biden nominated to regulate banks in the Treasury.

She wants only one central bank — the federal reserve.

What do these five Democrats have in common? They represent Red or Purple states. They realized that they would be dragged out of office if they voted to confirm a literal communist, a graduate of Moscow State University with a degree in Scientific Communism.

This was a large victory, but the fight to take back this country isn’t over yet.

Get ready for her replacement who will undoubtedly be terrible. We will have to email congress on the next one.

