General Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell severely restricted on Twitter

General Flynn’s attorney, Sidney Powell, who reports mostly on the General’s case has been put under severe restrictions by Twitter. This is what you see when you to go her page:

This is as the General’s case is about to be decided or continued. Are we to believe shutting her down is coincidental? Twitter said it was for “unusual activity.” It is also occurring as more corporations join the boycott to force Facebook to more heavily censor the right and the President.

We haven’t heard from Sidney Powell yet.

If you click on ‘yes, view profile, you can see her posts.

We don’t know what got her restricted, perhaps there is unusual activity, but this tweet probably didn’t go over well:

They probably didn’t like these either or they took down whatever offended the Twitter snowflakes:



