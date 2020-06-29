Shots fired in CHOP, one dead, others injured, “oh, you’re not dead yet, huh? Want to get pistol-whipped?”

Oh, you’re not dead yet, huh? Want to get pistol-whipped? ~ CHOPean

One man was fatally shot and another is in critical condition after gunfire erupted in front of the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct inside the city’s occupied zone early on Monday morning. This was in the nation of CHOP, formerly CHAZ, in downtown Seattle. That’s the occupation the mayor said she would end and then did nothing.

“You heard a lot of gunshots near the Cal Anderson Park,” witness Giovanni Medina told KIRO. “A lot of us ran down there, a lot of people were running back. It was almost literally right outside in front of the East Precinct.”

The two victims arrived at Harborview Medical Center within 15 minutes of each other. The first is in critical condition and the second is dead. They are reportedly two young Black men. Reports say a number of others are wounded but police haven’t confirmed that yet.

Hear the shots as this CHOPean is talking:

“Oh, you’re not dead yet, huh? Want to get pistol-whipped?” ” Sorry I ran out of bullets”:

CHOP shooting scene….car shot up…someone saying “I’m sorry I ran out of bullets” video via FB live pic.twitter.com/ByusLkHltH — SacKat (@sachibub10) June 29, 2020

CHOP shooting as it happen “oh your not dead huh….wanna get pistol whipped” pic.twitter.com/x1reHP6n5w — SacKat (@sachibub10) June 29, 2020

Violence with numerous drive-by shootings in the CHAZ tonight. This is going to come to your city. pic.twitter.com/7acsoHKBzM — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 29, 2020

People on scene say at least 1 dead from the CHOP shooting — SacKat (@sachibub10) June 29, 2020

Scary scene at #CHOP tonight, a lot of shooting going on. I got a call from one of the organizers there that a white Jeep drove through the park area. They later crashed into the barricades. Here’s that Jeep. Harborview says two gunshot victims are in critical #Q13FOX https://t.co/6TCPbXJmYC pic.twitter.com/gU5AlmSot9 — Simone Del Rosario (@SimoneReports) June 29, 2020

#CHAZ

5th shooting can be heard on video. CHAZinite tries to kill the camera with a laser.pic.twitter.com/9l2bjx3WOP — M101 News Network ⚔️ (@NewsM101) June 29, 2020

MAYOR JENNY’S SUMMER OF LOVE

The mayor said a week ago, on the 22nd, that she would have CHOP dismantled. She’s receiving a lot of complaints from people who live and have businesses in the area.

Since then, on Friday, protesters stopped city crews from removing barricades blocking the six-block area. They were lying on the road and one brandished a firearm.

KOMO reported that people laid down in the street to block equipment and at least one weapon was drawn by protesters in the Capital Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP), formerly known as the Capital Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), when city crews arrived to begin cleaning up that area on June 26.

Obviously, Mayor Jenny should tell the police to go in and take it down but she won’t.

Her representative went into CHOP with the fire chief and both were run out.

Pathetic!

Unelected leaders of CHOP have told city officials that they will not relinquish the occupied zone until their list of demands has been met, KOMO reported.

Their demands are as insane as they are, one of them is to defund the police, another is to abolish the court system.