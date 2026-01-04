General Raizin Caine & The Black-Bagged Criminals

General “Raizin” Caine explained the length and breadth of Operation Absolute Resolve. The Operation was legal. It took eight minutes to win, under an hour to black bag the criminals who ruined so many lives, and three hours to complete the mission. The US planned thoroughly for months. They knew what Maduro ate and where his pets were.

In total,150 aircraft were involved. The youngest crew member was 20, and the oldest crew member was 49.

U.S. forces arrived at Maduro’s compound at 1:01 a.m. US helicopters came under fire, but “replied … with overwhelming force and self-defense.” That took about eight minutes.

“Those in the air over Caracas last night were willing to give their lives for those on the ground and in the helicopters.”

“After months of work by our intelligence teammates to find Maduro and understand how he moved, where he lived, where he traveled, what he ate, what he wore, what were his pets…”

Maduro and his wife surrendered and were taken into custody. The US had him in under an hour. I guess you could say it was a one-hour war.

The weather was just clear enough for the mission, so aviators could operate. All U.S. soldiers are safe.

This was the execution of a legal document in New York, which is why he had to be tried in New York City. The action taken was not against the sovereign state of Venezuela. Maduro was the unlawful President and a narcotics trafficker. Hopefully, he will meet justice in the state of New York.

Legally

The US position was not merely that Maduro committed crimes. It was that he did so without sovereign immunity because he was not a legitimate head of state. That claim did not arise from convenience. It arose from recognition doctrine.

A head of state’s immunity is a legal consequence of recognition. States decide whom they treat as governments. When recognition is withdrawn, immunity dissolves with it.

This principle is not controversial. Courts have long held that immunity flows from recognition decisions made by the political branches. Read more at Journalist/Editor Don Surber’s substack.

This was a remarkable three-hour war, if you want to call it that. It can hardly be called a war. It was Operation Absolute Resolve. They got in, arrested the criminals, and left.

The tyrants of the Maduro administration are heading to the UN, where they will see friendly faces. It is unclear how the US proceeds at this point. The US wants the real president in power, and leaders like Maria Corina Machado safely back in her country. Either Machado or the man who won the last election, Edmundo Gonzalez, should be president, not the Maduro vice president.

The Biden administration made it clear that there “was overwhelming evidence” Edmundo Gonzalez won the election.

Biden removed Trump’s sanctions on Maduro if he "promised" to hold a free and fair election… Maduro laughed in Biden’s face.

He’s no longer laughing. pic.twitter.com/CPviDbYoVW — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) January 3, 2026

President Trump wants US companies to fix the country’s great earthly wealth.

Saving Venezuela

Saving the people of Venezuela sounds wonderful to me. I remember years ago, I can’t tell you the year, but it was before Hugo Chavez took over. A very elegant gentleman farmer was on US TV speaking in English. He explained that if Chavez came into office, he would seize his farm, and he would seize everyone’s property. He knew what he was headed for and how his life’s work would be destroyed by communism, which Chavez euphemistically called socialism. The elegant gentleman in a straw hat pleaded for help from the United States and warned about what was coming to the hemisphere, but help never came. The UN is never around to help. There was no help.

I think about that man now, who’s probably long gone from this earth, and how he might celebrate today if he could. I hope this works out for the people. They have a lot of work to do, since so much evil has been ingrained in their government and society. Russians, Chinese, and Iranians have infiltrated the police, military, and government.

Karl Marx stated that socialism must evolve into communism. There is no salvation in either system.

The major fault in capitalism is the soul of mankind and those who misuse it. However, capitalism has provided the most benefit for the most people over any economic system in the world.

Pray for the people of Venezuela, and pray for the US. We have Hugo Chavez running New York City.

Today is Venezuela’s Independence Day! 🇻🇪 This is going to drive the radical left batshit crazy today! pic.twitter.com/93JfWBtsg5 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) January 3, 2026

Our opponents and some allies are appalled. They say Venezuela is supposedly a sovereign state. Obama and Biden launched color revolutions and destroyed Libya so they really need to look inward before they bellow.

The Venezuelan leaders’ greatest concern is for the welfare of the political prisoners. At least one is now missing.

Muchas gracias, Presidente Macron. La libertad de TODOS los presos políticos es nuestra inmediata prioridad. Le pido a los jefes de Estado y de Gobierno y a todos los demócratas del mundo que nos apoyen en esta hora decisiva. Venezuela será libre. https://t.co/y1dTIlzO67 — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) January 3, 2026

If Maduro hadn’t cheated, Edmundo Gonzalez would have won. Maria Corina Machado was barred from running by the tyrant.

Venezolanos, son horas decisivas, sepan que estamos listos para la gran operación de la reconstrucción de nuestra nación. https://t.co/6NtXOsZAQf — Edmundo González (@EdmundoGU) January 3, 2026

The CCP-Funded Opposition in the US, and some Americans march for tyrants. Some congressional Democrats scream on behalf of the tyrants. We have a lot of work to do in the USA.