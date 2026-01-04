All the Right People Are Angry About Maduro’s Arrest

The people who are angry about the Maduro operation are the UN, some Europeans, China, Russia, Iran, Hezbollah, lots of Democrats, American Marxists, Antifa, and some unmentioned ne’er-do-wells.

The Communista leader of the Dictator’s Club, Antonio Guterres, is very alarmed by the US operation. He would certainly be alarmed as the leading globalist in the world, looking to control the world, and cozying up to terrorists to buoy his failed ‘democratic’ leadership.

🚨🇺🇳 UN SECRETARY-GENERAL “DEEPLY ALARMED” BY U.S. RAID… SAYS INTERNATIONAL LAW “NOT RESPECTED” United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is not mincing words: “Independently of the situation in Venezuela, these developments constitute a dangerous precedent. The… https://t.co/uihuTibvAA pic.twitter.com/ayMDy4PqgZ — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 3, 2026

Almost every Leftist is angry, but then we come to so-called conservatives or former conservatives, Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens. They agree the US is wrong.

Tucker seems to think Maduro’s regime was socially conservative. So, his regime was what? Ok? He even used the next clip to bash Ben Shapiro and bring Israel into it. Why?

“Maduro, whatever his many faults, and I wouldn’t hire him as an economist, he has the most socially conservative country probably in the hemisphere … Venezuela has banned pornography, banned abortion, banned gay marriage, banned sex changes, and banned usury.”

That isn’t even correct. I agree with Ben Shapiro, “Who gives a s***.” Hitler did a lot of things we might like, too. The Autobahn, great idea! Strong borders, love of country, great. Who cares? He was a monster.

Tucker sounds like he’s minimizing Maduro’s fiendish, criminal acts when he says things like he “wouldn’t hire him as an economist, but… .”

The former MSNBC, CNN, and Fox host claimed that Maduro banned porn, usury, same-sex marriages, sex changes, and abortion.

Saying those are good conservative things is debatable; also debatable is whether it’s true.

The clarifying community note appears to be true:

Under the Maduro regime, pornography was legal, usury was not banned, and abortion was legal to save the mother’s life.

Watch:

“Maduro, whatever his many faults, and I wouldn’t hire him as an economist, he has the most socially conservative country probably in the hemisphere … Venezuela has banned pornography, banned abortion, banned gay marriage, banned sex changes, and banned usury” pic.twitter.com/ZIGfVyyYud — Wolf 🐺 (@WorldByWolf) January 3, 2026

And Candace managed to tie it to Israel. WTH, Candace?

Somehow, Candace finds a way to blame “Zionists” for regime change in Venezuela. Also, this was nothing like Afghanistan and Iraq. We launched one operation and got Maduro with no U.S. personnel killed. pic.twitter.com/GKA2238WmZ — John William Sherrod (@jwsherrod) January 3, 2026

There is much arguing about the legality of the operation and Venezuela’s sovereignty. Read Don Surber’s explanation of the legality. It makes perfect sense.

Why Can’t We Win Against Our Enemies?

Maduro was an enemy of the United States and of his people. More than eight million Venezuelans have been driven out of their country. That is not normal.

The United States has been victimized as a result of Venezuela’s failures. We suffer from the massive influx of drugs killing Americans and the Tren de Aragua invasion. The US had no Tren de Aragua, and now they are in every state of the union.

“It is no small thing to restore a republic after it has fallen into corruption. I have studied history for years, and I cannot recall it ever happening. It may be that our task is impossible. Yet, if we do not try, then how will we know it could not be done? And if we do not try, it most certainly will not be done. The Founders’ Republic, and the larger war for western civilization, will be lost.” ~ Mike Vandeerbeough, Militia Man

Maduro’s allies are all over his country. They include Russia, Iran, Hezbollah, and China, all of whom are our opponents.

The CCP-funded radicals, their paid organizers, and foreign actors were all over Times Square yesterday and will be today. Bring the ICE trucks to these events and get them out of here.

Why can’t we act? That defies common sense.

The Communists, Democrats, Russia, China, Iran, and some Europeans are opposed. We can now fully understand who our real friends are. Be careful where you land on this issue, and be sure you want to be in league with these people.

Know thyself.