George Floyd’s fiancé’s asks for everyone to forgive the officer who killed him

On Monday, 46-year-old George Floyd was killed when a police officer kept his knee on his neck allegedly for eight minutes while three other officers watched. Floyd was a suspect for a low-level beef of passing counterfeit money, but he wasn’t resisting and his hands were cuffed behind his back.

However, we haven’t seen the video from the police bodycams, although it’s hard to understand why an officer would keep his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck as he cried out that he couldn’t breathe.

George Floyd’s boss Jovani Thunstrom and his fiancée, Courteney Ross said the deceased was a “gentle giant” to those who knew him and were fortunate enough to hang around him.

His fiancé called for people to forgive the police since it is what he would want. He wouldn’t want buildings burned or looting. She said he was a God-fearing man.

Ms. Ross has a daughter with Mr. Floyd.

Watch: