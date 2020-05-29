There might not be evidence to charge officers in George Floyd’s death

Don Lemon just said on CNN that he doesn’t care if we’re a “good or bad white person” in response to the George Floyd killing. He also tore into Attorney General Bill Barr and President Donald Trump as if this event in Minneapolis was their fault. The President and the Attorney General are ensuring that the investigation is done fairly.

Don Lemon wants to stir up more unrest. He is certainly succeeding on Twitter.

Don Lemon said what he said pic.twitter.com/OWWF6gqgdf — ur resident manic (@favanticristo) May 28, 2020

THERE MIGHT NOT BE CRIMINAL CHARGES

Prosecutors have warned there is “evidence that does not support criminal charges” in the case of four cops accused of killing George Floyd. Prosecutors say police can use a “certain amount of force – but not excessive.”

Mr. Floyd, the father of two currently living in Texas with their mother, was under arrest for possibly passing forged money.

So far authorities are not ready to arrest the police who were involved in the arrest, ending in the death of the 46-year-old black man.

In the press conference Thursday, authorities did not have an announcement of an arrest of the officers in the case.

“We thought we would have another development to tell you about… but we don’t,” admitted U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Erica MacDonald.

The authorities refused to confirm what the “development” would have been but McDonald said “it mattered” and “I hope to tell you soon.”

“I wouldn’t have wasted your time coming here,” she said.

It comes as calls continue to mount for white cop Derek Chauvin to be charged with murder after he knelt on the neck of the black man for eight minutes before he passed out and later died. There are calls to charge the other three officers who stood around as Officer Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Mr. Floyd died immediately after.

OFFICER CHAUVIN WASN’T CHARGED IN 2006

In 2006 Amy Klobuchar, then a district attorney declined to bring charges against Derek Chauvin when he shot and killed a Native American man, The Washington Times reported.

The Washington Times reported that Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar failed to file charges, according to reports by far-left outlets like the Guardian and the Young Turks. Chauvin allegedly had ten complaints against him in twenty years.

The riots over the death of Mr. Floyd are being led by Black Lives Matter and Antifa.

Who led Minneapolis riots? BLM or Antifa? @mrandyngo: “I think it was both.” Organization occurred “in real time on social media…clearest evidence of Antifa’s presence in addition to Black Bloc uniforms & weapons” happened on Twitter w/extremist anti-cop hashtags/crowdfunding. pic.twitter.com/8xM7xDdgrh — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) May 28, 2020