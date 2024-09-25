George Soros Allowed to Fast-Track Purchase of 200 Radio Stations, Hosting Conservatives

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has approved a deal to “fast-track” globalist billionaire George Soros’ purchase of over 200 radio stations in 40 markets just weeks before the presidential election.

He will own a 40% stake in Audacy, which is in bankruptcy. They bought up the $400 million in debt.

Last Wednesday, the commission’s three Democrats voted in favor of the purchase, while the two Republicans voted against it.

Soros is tied to many efforts to keep Donald Trump out of the White House.

The months-long national security review was waived. It was a first.

The New York Post:

Under existing FCC rules, foreign company ownership of US radio stations is not supposed to exceed 25%. Soros took foreign investment to make his bid and then made a filing asking the commission to make an exception to the usual review process, according to public documents.

The FCC decision to fast-track his deal is the first time in modern history such a deal has been approved by the full Commission without first running the national security review process—a process that could take up to a year or more.

The Soros group says they will return to the FCC at some point in the future to run that process. Undoubtedly, well after the election.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr blasted the agency’s decision as a political ploy that benefits the far-left billionaire.

According to the Post:

“The Commission has never signed off on something like that without first running a national security review, but we apparently do…for the first time ever simply to benefit the Soros group, it seems like,” Carr told conservative host Dana Loesch on Monday.

“In my position, it’s been pretty simple: let’s apply normal, our normal rules. What’s so special about this particular transaction that merits an unprecedented shortcut at this time of year?”

The stations host Dana Loesch, Sean Hannity, Erick Erickson, Glenn Beck, and other conservatives.