Federal Judge Ordered Alex Jones to Sell Off All His Assets

A federal judge ordered Alex Jones to sell off his assets to satisfy an extremely large judgment of $1.5 billion. It appears punitive. Infowars represents his life’s work, and it’s hard to believe anyone could profit from it without him. He is Infowars.

He has to sell cameras, mics, Infowars, vitamin sites, everything.

“Alex Jones’ Infowars media platform and its assets will be sold off piece by piece in auctions this fall to help pay the more than $1 billion he owes relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, under an order expected to be approved by a federal judge.” pic.twitter.com/psojCp1Rxm — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) September 24, 2024