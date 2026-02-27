German AfD Party Survives Extinction for Now

An administrative court in the western German city of Cologne on Thursday ordered the country’s domestic intelligence agency BfV to cease referring to the political party Alternative for Germany (AfD) as “confirmed right-wing extremist” until the designation’s legality can be determined.

The BfV cited AfD’s alleged disregard for human dignity and its extremist orientation. It would mean heightened scrutiny aimed at banning the party.

The AfD has 20% of the voters, and is no longer considered “fringe.” They pose a threat to the globalist political control.

The reason for the designation:

According to the BfV, the AfD does not consider Germans “with a history of immigration from Muslim countries” to be equal members of German society.

“Opposed to the free democratic basic order,” i.e. opposed to central principles such as human dignity, the rule of law, equality before the law, and democracy.

The result would likely be banning the party.

The AfD wants to deport migrants.

The AfD is constantly portrayed as far right and anti-immigration. They really don’t seem to be far right, and they are anti-MASS immigration. The goal is to maintain Germany’s sovereignty. AfD voters generally have policy concerns, and don’t hate democracy. The BfV has characterized the party as extreme, and they appear biased.

The New York Times reports:

The injunction, by an administrative court in Cologne, is in place until the court decides whether the label applied to the party, the Alternative für Deutschland, or AfD, is legal. The process could take months or years. The intelligence agency announced the designation in May.

Alice Weidel, one of the party’s two leaders, praised the ruling in a post on X. “A great victory not only for the AfD, but also for democracy and the rule of law!” she wrote.

The Times calls the decision largely symbolic, since it leaves the “suspected extremist” designation in place. The intelligence agencies can continue to spy on them, pay for spies and informants, and wiretap them. It’s the only party that really opposes the extreme globalist agenda.

Secretary Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, and President Trump , and Elon Musk have defended the allegedly far-right AfD because they don’t see them as far right.

Eugyppius, a popular conservative German influencer on X and other venues, wrote the following:

Although this is a limited decision, the wording of the court seems to cast the entire case against the AfD into doubt. The judges of the Cologne Administrative court write that “The conditions for classifying and treating the applicant as a confirmed right-wing extremist movement are not met.”

They further emphasise that the evidence assembled by the constitutional protectors so far are not clearly characteristic of the party as a whole.

I thought there was maybe a 50% chance this would survive the courts when I saw the ridiculous dossier last year. Now I think there’s less than 25% the BfV prevails. It’s looking like Faeser’s parting attempt against the AfD will go the same way as her failed Compact ban.

The BfV is not even a nominally independent authority; they’re an agency run out of the Interior Ministry, and they basically have to do what the Interior Minister says. This makes sense because on the one hand they’re an ordinary domestic intelligence service, but it’s dumb because entrusted with political oversight on the other hand. In this and other respects the German state is poorly designed.