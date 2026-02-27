Bill Clinton’s Testimony to the Oversight Committee

In Bill Clinton’s opening statement during today’s hearing with the Oversight Committee investigating the Jeffrey Epstein case, he claimed he knew nothing about Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes. If he is guilty of perverse behavior, we will likely never know for certain.

The committee said he was forthcoming and answered all their questions. Clinton said he and Trump spoke in the ’90s and early 2000s and has no reason to believe Trump had anything to do with Jeffrey Epstein. He was calm and spent hours with the committee, explaining some pictures of him with young women who were of age.

His rape victim, whom I believe was his victim, said she thinks he is lying:

However, there is no real evidence or ironclad proof of Bill Clinton’s involvement with underage girls. Perhaps he is telling the truth. He has a history of lying and cheating on his wife. Is he lying now? We need evidence.

Clinton allegedly flew on Epstein’s Lolita Express 27 times and posed in numerous photos with Epstein but said he knew nothing about Epstein’s sex trafficking.

“Even with 20/20 hindsight, I saw nothing that ever gave me pause,” Clinton said.

President Trump said on his way to the helicopter that he didn’t like seeing Bill Clinton deposed. No one likes to see a downfall like this, but most of his fall took place decades ago.