The new CEO of Lanxess warns “the de-industrialization is beginning. The federal government must wake up” in Germany.

NEW – CEO of Lanxess, a large German M-Dax listed chemicals company, warns “the de-industrialization is beginning. The federal government must wake up” in Germany. pic.twitter.com/4TvUqxH2Ue — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 4, 2023

The Story

Nowhere in Europe are the nerves about a closing Russian gas tap more tense than in Germany, writes World News Today.

Germany – the people and the economy – have suffered greatly after the closing of the Russian gas tap. [The sanctions are destroying the West. Putin’s fine.]

The CEO of the chemical giant Lanxess, captain of industry Matthias Zachert is extremely frustrated as he watches the avoidable catastrophe unfold.

“If we want the European industry dead, we are well on the way,” he said.

“Sometimes you have to dare to use strong words. I don’t want to hide in moments that beg for clear language.” It is clear from the outset that Matthias Zachert, the CEO of the German chemical group Lanxess, does not intend to mince words.

It’s a situation that extremely frustrates Zachert – who manages 15,000 workers in 33 countries.

He describes the felling of “Agony” or “soul pain.”

“I am extremely unhappy about the incapable energy policy that Germany has pursued over the past ten to fifteen years. I warned about that years ago. For me as CEO it would be unacceptable to make my company dependent on one supplier for our raw materials. Even if you were to count on a friendly company with a sympathetic CEO, you wouldn’t want to be so vulnerable. And yet that’s what we’ve done with Russia.”

“While we were relying entirely on Russian supplies, Germany took the decision in 2011 to simply close the nuclear power stations, and on top of that, phase out the coal-fired power stations. That’s absurd. I believe that experts should urgently reconsider the closure of nuclear power plants. The combination of those two decisions, the coal and nuclear phase-out, now places the entire German industry in a particularly problematic situation.”

“If we don’t go back to coal, people will pay the price. The poorest Germans first.”

Related