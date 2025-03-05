German Surrender: Cancels 500-Year-Old Carnival Due to Radical Islam

By
M Dowling
-
2
73

Germany canceled their 500-year-old festival to cater to the very diverse Islamists who now tell them what they will accept. These festivals are part of German culture and charm since the medieval ages.

According to Brussels Signal:

“Officials in the Bavarian capital announced on February 19 that both the ‘Nonsense Thursday’ event on February 27 and the Shrove Tuesday celebration on March 4 will not take place this year. A third carnival event in the city’s central pedestrian zone has also been canceled.

The decision came after an Afghan immigrant allegedly crashed his car into a trade union demonstration in Munich’s center on February 13.”

Germany has surrendered.


