German Surrender: Cancels 500-Year-Old Carnival Due to Radical Islam

Germany canceled their 500-year-old festival to cater to the very diverse Islamists who now tell them what they will accept. These festivals are part of German culture and charm since the medieval ages.

According to Brussels Signal:

“Officials in the Bavarian capital announced on February 19 that both the ‘Nonsense Thursday’ event on February 27 and the Shrove Tuesday celebration on March 4 will not take place this year. A third carnival event in the city’s central pedestrian zone has also been canceled.

The decision came after an Afghan immigrant allegedly crashed his car into a trade union demonstration in Munich’s center on February 13.”

Germany has surrendered.

Carnivals canceled after ISIS issues threats of terror attacks against festivals in Cologne, Nuremberg & Rotterdam. The after-party of “Global Locals” after today’s carnival parade in Nuremberg was canceled Tomorrow’s children’s carnival in Nuremberg has also been called off pic.twitter.com/03dybSmaCN — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 3, 2025

Germany is losing the fight against terrorism. This is acknowledged by the German public, politicians and journalists. Due to the ongoing attacks and attacks on people, the German authorities are cutting back on the annual carnival programs, and in some cities, such as… pic.twitter.com/Z9YMHrst4C — Nation Europa (@RNationEuropa) March 3, 2025

