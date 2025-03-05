DC Is Painting Over BLM Mural

The Black Lives Matter Plaza paying homage to the communist/anarchist group is going to be painted over. The mayor decided to do it after a GOP Lawmaker, Congressman Andrew Clyde, threatened to cut off Federal Funds to DC. She doesn’t want to be distracted from more important issues with federal workers losing their jobs.

The mural covers a two block area in the middle of our US Capital.

“The mural inspired millions and helped our city through a very painful period. But now we can’t afford to be distracted by meaningless congressional interference,” the DC mayor says.

In other words, they were inspired by a radical group largely funded by Soros groups after criminal George Floyd died.

The two-block area will be painted over and the area renamed, with students and local artists stepping in to create new murals as part of the city’s America250 initiative.

Will it get a makeover with more communism?

Clyde introduced a bill renaming the area to “Liberty Plaza” and scrubbing references to BLM Plaza from D.C.’s records, websites, and signage.

Mayor Bowser said, “The devastating impacts of the federal job cuts must be our number one concern. Our focus is on economic growth, public safety, and supporting our residents affected by these cuts.”

There aren’t very many devastating cuts yet. More people were hired in February than fired in total so far.

Black Lives Matter is also an anti-police organization. It is a disgrace in every way imaginable.

The plaza was inaugurated in June 2020 during nationwide protests against alleged police brutality, sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Ms. Bowser had the “Black Lives Matter” mural painted on 16th Street NW, right in front of the White House, in a rebuke to President Trump.

Ms. Bowser even renamed the intersection Black Lives Matter Plaza, turning it into a symbolic ground zero for racial justice. While the mural was paved over a year later, a permanent version was installed in October 2021.

“When we created Black Lives Matter Plaza in June 2020, we sent a strong message that Black Lives Matter, and that power has always been and always will be with well-meaning people,” Ms. Bowser said at the time. “We have transformed the mural into a monument.

“One of my proudest memories of Black Lives Matter Plaza is when, in his final days, Congressman John Lewis came to see it for himself. He recognized Black Lives Matter Plaza as good trouble, and we know it will remain a gathering place for reflection, planning and action, as we work toward a more perfect union,” she said.

Mr. Clyde has labeled the BLM Plaza project a waste of taxpayer dollars, throwing shade at the nearly $5 million price tag and maintenance costs.

“This failed agenda belongs in the past, starting with removing BLM Plaza from America’s capital,” Mr. Clyde said in a statement promoting his bill, H.R. 1774. “BLM is a radical, defund-the-police organization—something our nation is not.”

If Mr. Clyde’s bill passes Congress, D.C. would have just 60 days to erase the mural or risk losing essential funds.

Black lives do matter, and so do all lives. It is the most meaningless slogan ever used to bully a nation in known history.

