Baden-Württemberg Minister of Agriculture and Consumer Protection Peter Hauk backed a complete German ban on importing gas and oil from Russia in response to Moscow’s military assault on Ukraine.

Germany imports about 40% of its gas and oil from Russia.

Hauk doesn’t seem to care what it will do to its citizens. Prices of energy are soaring and it’s getting hard for many Germans to heat their homes.

Hauk has a solution – let them wear a sweater.

“You can withstand 15 degrees [Celsius] in winter in a sweater. No one dies of it. But people are dying elsewhere,” Hauk said, referencing Ukraine.

Making fossil fuels expensive will fool people into thinking they need to go full solar and wind. They are not letting a good crisis go to waste.

The politician, a member of the Christian Democratic Union party, angered the German Tenants’ Association, who are worried about the elderly.

Although the association conceded that Europe needed to reduce its dependence on Russian fossil fuels, it warned that lowering the room temperature and relying instead on wearing more clothing could lead to people falling ill during the winter months. “With a ministerial salary or a presidential pension, you can afford exploding energy costs and do not need to freeze yourself,” Stuttgart state chairman Rolf Gassmann said.

In only eight years, the EU plans to phase out reliance on Russia. Mostly, they are going to rush to inadequate, expensive solar and wind.

