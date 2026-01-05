Get Paid Hundreds to Fake Protest in Fake USA to Manipulate You

Photo taken in Dayton, United States

The Founder of Crowds-on-Demand, Adam Swart, told Fox & Friends how much people are paid for their appearance in a protest. It can run into hundreds of dollars. They are paid extra for bad weather, very early or late times, and other unusual circumstances.

Mr. Swart also said requests for lawful Democrat protesters have surged 400%.

On their website, they write, “The same speech by a politician has a different meaning if it is given in front of 1000 people instead of 10.”

Mr. Swart said, “Is it not then reasonable to say that a protester can’t be paid a few hundred dollars to go out to a rally to support a cause that they agree with. Any protest that crowds on demand does is peaceful, law-abiding. We don’t vandalize buildings. We don’t block roads without a permit. These are peaceful, articulate, passionate demonstrators.”

Except it’s sending a fake message to the populace to manipulate them.

If they were that passionate, they’d show up without pay. It’s shady, mercenary, and beneath a civilized country. More concerning are the foreign agents who will pay protesters, such as the Marxist Singham family, who live in Shanghai. They are currently paying for the “Hands Off Madura” and “No War with Venezuela” rallies in New York City.

As The Federalist wrote in September, foreigners who pay for protests should register as foreign agents.

Personally, I have witnessed at least one George Soros group paying the organizers with $1200 checks back during toe Occupy Wall Street protests.

Mr. Swart:

It’s fake and meant to deceive. That’s unethical. Manipulating people is evil.

Justifying fakery:

The well-funded American Left can whip up identical printed signs and national flags – in the big cities, they even get banners – for countrywide protests at the drop of a hat.

Someone(s) very rich and important are funding this, like countries, perhaps?

Commie chants and matching signs.

Fox News was reporting that over sixty-five cities, within hours of the news breaking about Maduor, had these spontaneous, passionate eruptions defending a murderous dictator, complete with waving Palestinian flags. Yes, Palestinian. They are all the same people at many protests: the Red-Green Alliance.

