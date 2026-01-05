President Trump Renewed His Calls to Take Over Greenland

The US appointed Special Envoy Jeff Landry to Greenland to secure it for the US. Greenland is not interested. They want Independence from Denmark, and are not interested in becoming American. Denmark and Greenland agree on this issue. Both say they are not for sale, even for $2.2 billion.

Greenland is rich with untouched natural resources. It is also strategically important.

President Trump renewed his threat to annex the territory on Sunday. It was immediately after the capture of Nicolas Maduro. He hinted that Greenland could be next.

Currently, China and Russia have a strong presence in the region.

According to a Ukrinform correspondent, during a briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian responded. He said the US needs to stop using China as an excuse for its selfish wants.

“We urge the US side to stop using the so-called Chinese threat as a tool for its own benefit,” Lin said, commenting on recent statements by US President Donald Trump about the need to acquire Greenland, which he justified by saying that the island is surrounded by Chinese ships.

The day before, Trump said that Greenland was needed by the United States for national security reasons, not because of the island’s natural resources. Arguing for the need to strengthen security, he noted that Russian and Chinese ships were present everywhere along the coast of Greenland.

Greenland’s minister of foreign affairs has no interest in being American.

“I think we have been very clear in our politics, that we don’t want to be Danes but we don’t want to be Americans either,” Motzfeldt, who serves as Chair of the Arctic Council, said.

She said her goal for the Arctic Council is “a more resilient future for the Arctic and its peoples.”

Vivian Motzfeldt, said it is seeking deeper cooperation with China and potentially a free trade agreement, according to the Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

“China is very important to us, and we are eager to strengthen our cooperation,” Motzfeldt told Xinhua.

Motzfeldt said she had made a memorable trip to China in 2023 and noted that China was already one of Greenland’s largest markets for seafood exports. Motzfeldt formally opened Greenland’s representative office in Beijing in 2023 within the Danish embassy.

American interest in Greenland dates back more than a century, Newsweek reports.

According to Newsweek, in a testimony to Congress in February, Alexander B. Gray, a Senior Fellow at the American Foreign Policy Council in Washington and a senior security official in President Trump’s first administration said, “The security stakes are simply too high to allow Greenland to obtain independence without a plan in place for the U.S. to ensure our core strategic interests are assured.”

Currently, the US would protect Greenland in case of attack.

The Strategic Importance

An autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, Greenland is physically closer to the United States than Denmark, with just 1,900 kilometers (1180 miles) separating the state of Maine from the Arctic island’s shores. Denmark is 2920 km (1814 miles) distant.

Retired U.S. General Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, who served as commander of the U.S. Northern Command, told a Senate hearing in February 2020 that if Russia were to attack the United States, it would likely do so via the Arctic.

“The Arctic is no longer a fortress wall, and our oceans are no longer protective moats; they are now avenues of approach,” he told a hearing.

China, not an Arctic nation, wants ports, mining rights, and infrastructure rights.

Jahara Matisek, a U.S. Naval War College professor who spoke to RFE/RL as an independent expert and not on behalf of the government, said U.S. military infrastructure in the Arctic has languished, calling it the weakest link in homeland defense.

“If China can disrupt our ‘Kill Chain‘ — our space-based assets, our satellites — then we will struggle to shoot things down. We will struggle to target, identify, attack, so that’s why Greenland ends up actually mattering a lot,” he said.

The US is weak in the Arctic. We don’t have icebreakers but Russia and China do.