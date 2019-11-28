Gift suggestions for patriots only, Dems best not look

This isn’t for Democrats. Democrats won’t like these gifts but we thought our Republican readers would like them. We don’t get paid for this, we just liked them and wanted to share.

The first is Patriot Penguin. They have greeting cards with the President as the central feature. They say they make cards for people who “like freedom, humor, and America.” It’s definitely not for the New Democrats.

Earlier in the year, we launched a DTC line of politically themed greeting cards. They’ve been selling very well for holidays. The non-stop TV coverage of impeachment helping. 2/2 https://t.co/aDnoKhSNsb pic.twitter.com/KTIhuTZDpL — Joe Clements (@JoePClements) November 18, 2019

The next is Black Rifle Coffee. We haven’t tried it yet but we love the theme and who is behind it.

On their ‘about’ page, they write: “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium, small-batch, roast-to-order, veteran-owned coffee company. We develop our explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus we learned as military members serving this great country and are committed to supporting veterans, law enforcement, and first responders. With every purchase you make, we give back.”

They sell gear and other accessories too.

Celebrating an end to a tough week protecting America’s democracy thru strong cybersecurity… with @blckriflecoffee#BlackRifleCoffeeCompany pic.twitter.com/uwBbZcskmR — Dennis L Bubla🇺🇸 (@dbubla) May 31, 2019