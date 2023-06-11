Giuliani Says He Had a Whistleblower with Evidence of Biden’s International Bribery Scheme

In a Saturday report by Rita Cosby, Donald Trump’s former lawyer, and former New York City Mayor, Rudy Giuliani offered to give a U.S. attorney information about a whistleblower with access to smoking gun evidence of a Biden international bribery scheme.

The whistleblower was the chief accountant for Burisma, the company now in the news as House Oversight Chair Rep. Comer uncovers evidence of the same scheme.

Burisma is the Ukrainian oil and gas company owned by a reportedly corrupt Oligarch. Hunter and his partner earned hundreds of thousands of dollars on a board seat of that company with no knowledge or experience to back it up.

Rep. Comer has evidence; some say proof that Biden got the prosecutor investigating Burisma fired for a $10 million bribe to Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

On the “Saturday Report” with Rita Cosby, Giuliani stated that the case against Biden was sent to the US Attorney in Delaware, and nothing has happened. It was initially with the US Attorney in Pittsburgh, but Barr transferred it to Delaware.

Giuliani mentioned the statement the special counsel made in the Trump affair, Jack Smith, claiming there is one justice system in this country.

“Well, of course, that’s the most ridiculous, idiotic statement to make on a day in which we find out that the Bidens took a $10 million bribe from a Ukrainian Mykola Zlochevsky, which I could have told you, you know, and did tell [the DOJ] three years ago. And they followed up on none of the evidence I gave them. They were hoping that people would disappear or die. It’s extraordinary.”

Giuliani said he gave the DOJ “one witness … who is a woman, who is the chief accountant at this crooked company, Burisma. She was the wife of the former owner, who died under suspicious circumstances. And she was willing to give up all of the offshore bank accounts, including the Bidens. And she’s supervised the transfer of a lot more cash to the Bidens and other crooked politicians for Burisma.”

The now-deceased Burisma accountant was willing to give up the offshore bank account information at the Ukrainian Petrogas company.

“Are you confident that now the House Committee is going to get to the bottom of that?” Cosby asked. “Because that is stunning.”

“The reality is that we gave it to them in January of 2020, and the Pittsburgh US attorney was very interested,” Giuliani replied. “And then, in a very strange move, Barr took it away from him, gave it to the US attorney in Delaware. He didn’t do a damn thing about it. And the woman was under threat of death.”

“So, we tried to put pressure on them to do something,” he continued. “Look, suppose she was lying. You would find out in a minute she wouldn’t have the accounts. She either has the goods or she doesn’t. And it’s absurd not to interview her. She claims she had bank accounts and that the Biden’s got a lot more money under the table than already.”

“We had $8 million on the table that we could prove, which they could prove tomorrow if they wanted to. They could have proved it three years ago, Rita, he added. “They could have indicted him before he ran for president and obviated this problem. We could have found out if he was innocent or guilty in January of 2020. All the witnesses were there, and I have him on tape like Shokin. Shokin was willing to come and testify.”

There is a new informant in the current House Oversight case. The informant is named in the FD-1023, but the name is withheld allegedly to protect the person’s life.

Giuliani had similar information in 2019.

In 2019, Rudy Giuliani gave his information to the US attorney in Pittsburgh. He said it proved Donald Trump’s innocence.

It showed Donald Trump had a duty to uncover these bribery allegations. Trump asked Mr. Zelensky to investigate.

Mr. Giuliani sent out a series of tweets at the time.

Witness Viktor Shokin: Holds doc’s proving money laundering by Burisma & Biden’s. Fired due to VP Biden’s threat not to release $1B in vital US aid. Shokin’s med records show he was poisoned, died twice, and was revived. Lots of heads will roll in Ukraine if this opens up. pic.twitter.com/1W1OgkumXA — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

“Witness Yuri Lutsenko, inheritor of Shokin’s office…Records proving Amb Yovanovitch perjured herself at least twice…Doc’s showing she was denying visas to witnesses who could prove Biden & Dem corruption…Clear doc proof of money laundering by Burisma & Biden’s,” Giuliani also alleged.

Witness Yuri Lutsenko, inheritor of Shokin’s office: Records proving Amb Yovanovitch perjured herself at least twice. Doc’s showing she was denying visas to witnesses who could prove Biden & Dem corruption. Clear doc proof of money laundering by Burisma & Biden’s. pic.twitter.com/uHwa6PorLB — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

