Globalist Corporations Threaten to Bolt Twitter If Trump Returns

Madison Avenue isn’t sold on Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter Inc.

Advertisers are concerned that Twitter will not have the same content moderation it had with its previous CEO and are concerned about auto advertising because Musk is the CEO of Tesla, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Mr. Musk isn’t pleased with advertisers anyway. Corporations need to have their fangs removed. They have way too much power, and threaten to bolt unless you obey.

THE RED LINE

Kieley Taylor, global head of partnerships at GroupM, a major purchaser of advertising for some major companies, said that reinstating former President Donald Trump would be a “red line” for many companies.

Group M are globalists helping to destroy our way of life, along with their pals in the WEF..

Mr. Trump said he’s not coming back no matter what.

As Bloomberg reported, Mr. Musk wants to reinstate all permanent lifetime bans. The new owner has suggested he’d overturn the ban against Donald Trump.

Musk tweeted his goals of humbly helping civilization with opportunities for everyone to dialogue. Mr. Musk made it clear that it also can’t become a “free-for-all hellscape,” where anything can be said with no consequences!” Mr. Musk said in addition to following laws, Twitter must be “warm and welcoming to all.”

Musk is aware that corporations would bolt and would like to be free of them. It’s a sentiment that Jack Dorsey shares.

The Chief Twit said Twitter aims to be a platform that “strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise.”

He established a content moderation panel to make decisions about users’ comments.

“The person with knowledge of Musk’s account reinstatement intentions said it’s unclear whether Trump will be allowed to return to Twitter,” Bloomberg said.

The bird is freed, but the corporations want to cage him up again. There needs to be a system whereby corporations can bolt without destroying the business.

