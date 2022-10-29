Dr. Peter McCullough Stripped of All Board Certifications for Wrongspeak

Dr. Peter McCullough was widely recognized as one of the most esteemed cardiologists in the world. He is the author of 677 articles published in scientific peer-reviewed journals. He committed an unforgivable sin by coming out as deeply concerned about the COVID response.

He is also an internist and dared to criticize the response to COVID-19 and the use of vaccines.

Dr. McCullough was stripped of his role as Editor-in-Chief of the Cardiorenal Journal and was stripped of all of his board certifications despite a perfect record.

The government has lied continually to Americans. That is a proven fact. Dr. McCullough should not be banned for disagreeing with these people. Let us hear different opinions from esteemed doctors and make our own decisions.

On Saturday, Dr. McCullough informed Steve Kirsch that he was terminated as the Editor-In-Chief of Cardiorenal Medicine and Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine on Friday:

I was terminated as the Editor-In-Chief of Cardiorenal Medicine and Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine after years of service and rising impact factors. There was no phone call, no board meeting, no due process. Just e-mails or certified letters. Powerful dark forces are working in academic medicine to expunge any resistance to the vax.

Yesterday I was stripped of my board certifications in Internal Medicine and Cardiology after decades of perfect clinical performance, board scores, and hundreds of peer reviewed publications.

None of this will stop until there is a “needle in every arm.”

The following is the announcement. The Journal lied, perhaps more for their own sake than any concern about Dr. McCullough.

A lawsuit was filed by the AAPS Educational Foundation to stop retaliation by Medical Specialty Boards for wrongspeak.

Twitter also dropped Dr. McCullough. He said the COVID vaccines don’t stop transmission.

.@elonmusk, many leading physicians and scientists were suspended from Twitter for saying things like “vaccines don't prevent transmission” (which today is a proven fact). The most recent example is that of Dr. Peter McCullough, one of the most cited cardiologists in the world. pic.twitter.com/XJUtinoNgF — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 29, 2022

Related