Globalists, Soros, CCP, Reward Mayorkas for Opening US Borders

Former US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has been appointed a visiting scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He opened the US borders for four years and got away with it. It now appears he has received his award for doing so, and the reward comes from foreign enemies.

The Carnegie organization has ties to Chinese networks, foreign-government funding, and open-borders activism. The previous scholar was CIA director William Burns.

Investigative reporter Natalie Winters writes:

“In that position, he [Burns] led 260,000 employees to achieve transformational change in a diverse set of missions, including counterterrorism and physical security, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, trade and travel, immigration, and response to natural disasters. He has been lauded for his leadership skills, raising employee morale to historic heights while leading the workforce through unprecedented crises and challenges.”

Mayorkas will now lead the global transformation.

In her Substack article, Winters lists the reasons we should be concerned.

For one, Carnegie has documented ties to the CCP. Second, Carnegie continues to host Track 2 US-China dialogues. Three, Soros’s money and open borders ideology fund the institution that hired him. He has gone from writing immigration policy, which he had no legal right to do, to getting his foreign-funded rewards. Additionally, you should know that while he was still DHS secretary, he was already briefing Carnegie’s trustees on migration and security.

It does seem that he is untouchable, and it could be a result of all the power behind him. It could be the reason no one ever mentions charging him for his crimes, the very least of which was lying about the border being secured to Congress, not that anyone fell for it. They only pretended they did.

Does it look like the globalists orchestrated our open borders with insider help?

While our nation is divided, globalists, Chinese communists, radical Islamists, and others are picking at our bones.