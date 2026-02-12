Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Column How Many Civilian-Owned Guns in the USA in 2026?

How Many Civilian-Owned Guns in the USA in 2026?

By
Sam Jacobs
-
0
30

How many guns are in America? The truth is, we don’t really know. But we can estimate how many civilian-owned guns are in our country using NICS sales reports and self-reporting surveys.

An Ammo.com report breaks down how many guns there are in the U.S. in 2026. There is a lot to read, so if you’re in a hurry, here are the report highlights:

  • The United States has between 400 million and 500 million privately owned firearms.
  • 46% of American households, approximately 65.19 million, contain at least one firearm.
  • In 2026, there are 1.5 guns per U.S. resident and 2 guns per U.S. adult (over 18).
  • The majority of firearms in the U.S. are handguns (55-60%).

The full report provides more detail on the world’s most heavily armed civilian population.

Read more here.

Previous articleThe Chilling Vidoe of Nancy Guthrie with the Gunman?
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x