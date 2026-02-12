How Many Civilian-Owned Guns in the USA in 2026?

How many guns are in America? The truth is, we don’t really know. But we can estimate how many civilian-owned guns are in our country using NICS sales reports and self-reporting surveys.

An Ammo.com report breaks down how many guns there are in the U.S. in 2026. There is a lot to read, so if you’re in a hurry, here are the report highlights:

The United States has between 400 million and 500 million privately owned firearms.

46% of American households, approximately 65.19 million, contain at least one firearm.

In 2026, there are 1.5 guns per U.S. resident and 2 guns per U.S. adult (over 18).

The majority of firearms in the U.S. are handguns (55-60%).

The full report provides more detail on the world’s most heavily armed civilian population.

