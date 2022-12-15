Globalists Try a New BOGUS Vaccine Pitch Aimed at Driving

By Mark Schwendau

A new study published in “The American Journal of Medicine,” nicknamed “The Green Journal,” utilizing data from 11.2 million Canadian adults, implies that those who remain unvaccinated by one of the four major clot shots are more likely to get into a car accident. The report offered that people who refused the COVID-19 vaccine have a 72 percent higher chance of getting into a traffic crash requiring hospitalization than those vaccinated.

The summary of the report from the website:

“Coronavirus disease (COVID) vaccine hesitancy is a reflection of psychology that might also contribute to traffic safety. We tested whether COVID vaccination was associated with the risks of a traffic crash.

Methods

We conducted a population-based longitudinal cohort analysis of adults and determined COVID vaccination status through linkages to individual electronic medical records. Traffic crashes requiring emergency medical care were subsequently identified by multicenter outcome ascertainment of all hospitals in the region over a 1-month follow-up interval (178 separate centers).

Results

A total of 11,270,763 individuals were included, of whom 16% had not received a COVID vaccine and 84% had received a COVID vaccine. The cohort accounted for 6682 traffic crashes during follow-up. Unvaccinated individuals accounted for 1682 traffic crashes (25%), equal to a 72% increased relative risk compared with those vaccinated (95% confidence interval, 63-82; P < 0.001). The increased traffic risks among unvaccinated individuals extended to diverse subgroups, was similar to the relative risk associated with sleep apnea, and was equal to a 48% increase after adjustment for age, sex, home location, socioeconomic status, and medical diagnoses (95% confidence interval, 40-57; P < 0.001). The increased risks extended across the spectrum of crash severity, appeared similar for Pfizer, Moderna, or other vaccines, and were validated in supplementary analyses of crossover cases, propensity scores, and additional controls.

Conclusions

These data suggest that COVID vaccine hesitancy is associated with significant increased risks of a traffic crash. An awareness of these risks might help to encourage more COVID vaccination.”

Research we did found: “The American Journal of Medicine” sounds impressive but is not considered to be in the top 20 medical journals for doctors to be published in. We also could not find it listed in the top 25 most-read medical journals.

In fact, some regard it as a “predatory journal.” We had never heard this term before, so we did a little more research and found predatory journals are also tagged as fraudulent, deceptive, or pseudo-journals which are publications that claim to be legitimate scholarly journals but misrepresent themselves. Additionally, we were told publications that are not affiliated with the Directory of Open Access Journals (DOAJ), Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE), Open Access Scholarly Publishers Association (OASPA), or International Association of Scientific, Technical and Medical Publishers (STM) are highly suspect of publishing pseudo-science. We could not find “The American Journal of Medicine” affiliated with any of these organizations.

In an interview with NewsWise.com, the lead doctor of the study, Dr. Redelmeier, offered his study:

“’The study found traffic risks were 50%-70% greater for adults who had not been vaccinated compared to those who had,’ noted Dr. Redelmeier. ‘These data suggest COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy is associated with significant increased risks of a traffic crash, however, this does not mean COVID-19 vaccination directly prevents crashes. Instead, it shows how adults who do not follow public health advice may also neglect the rules of the road. Misunderstandings of everyday risk can cause people to put themselves and others in grave danger.’

The authors recommend that individuals who hesitate to take the COVID-19 vaccine reflect on their choices and recognize how such decisions have repercussions in ways they do not imagine. ‘We don’t want unvaccinated people to feel persecuted and are not suggesting they stop driving; instead, we suggest they drive a bit more carefully. Physicians counseling patients who decline COVID-19 vaccination could consider safety reminders, so their patients do not become traffic statistics,’ Dr. Redelmeier concluded.”

CONCLUSION:

We need better transparency related to the Covid-19 vaccine sudden deaths. The news being reported is biased toward Big Pharma and the promotion of these vaccines, even though they have now been proven both unsafe and ineffective. After all, if it really was a vaccine, and it was safe and effective, why would you need a “booster”? Did you ever need a booster after the polio vaccine?

A news story that did make the news cycle several weeks ago but should be of major concern to every person who takes to the air on commercial flight was this, “American Eagle pilot dies after fainting during departure from Chicago O’Hare.” In fact, he did not “faint”; he dropped dead at the yoke, and the copilot had to both declare an emergency and safely land the plane by himself back at O’Hare immediately after departure!

This incident involved Envoy Air Flight 3556, an Embraer E175 aircraft scheduled to fly to Columbus, Ohio. The fully vaccinated pilot was said to be 54 years old. The Cook County, Illinois, medical examiner listed the pilot’s primary cause of death as “hypertensive cardiovascular disease.”

Ric Wilson, the Vice President of Flight Operations at Envoy Air, said in a message to fellow pilots, “Despite heroic efforts to revive him, Captain in training, Patrick Ford, passed away. We are deeply saddened by this loss.”

Of course, the medical examiner and Envoy Air did not want to discuss Capt. Ford’ vaccination status. What is known are these two important things:

Some pilots resisted mRNA Covid-19 vaccinations but were a small but vocal minority. Capt. Ford’s death has also thrown into question possible cardiac side effects from these shots as he was rumored to be in the majority of vaccinated American pilots.

While American and Envoy declined to disclose Capt. Ford’s vaccination status, it is known as a fact most pilots are vaccinated after heavy government and airline pressure in 2021. This is the year that included acting president Joe Biden’s unconstitutional and illegal vaccine mandate that came later that year.

More math that can prove BOGUS scientists wrong is pilots at American are now showing a sharp increase in disability filings since last year. Although no one has yet directly connected those to the Covid-19 vaccinations. Most probably because REAL scientists have been told to avoid doing so.

So the point of this conclusion is this:

If we do not know the vaccination status of a single American commercial pilot after a single air transportation incident in America, which could have potentially involved hundreds of victims, how is it this same data was gleaned so readily from so many individual automobile traffic accidents in Canada?

I smell a rat, and that rat goes by the name of BIG PHARMA!

Bottom line, I got no problem driving around unvaccinated motorists on the roadways but flying on a commercial airliner with two vaccinated pilots behind a tightly secured door of a cockpit scares the hell out of me, and it should you, too!

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

