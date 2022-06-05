GOA Needs You to Act as RINOs Prepare to Surrender Our 2A

Democrats and RINO Senators are putting finishing touches on a bipartisan gun control framework. Remember this is a 50-50 Senate. They are about to surrender the Second Amendment.

The ‘bipartisan’ group has the framework, according to an NBC source:

The bipartisan group of nine senators, who met in person at the Capitol shortly after the May 24 massacre, held a Zoom meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss any progress that may have been made during the Memorial Day recess.

The Democrat senators are Chris Murphy, Richard Blumenthal, Kyrsten Sinema, Joe Manchin, and Martin Heinrich. Republicans on the committee are Pat Toomey, Susan Collins, Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy. This is NOT bipartisan. In no way do these GOP senators represent most of the GOP.

“There is growing momentum to get something done and we agreed on a plan to keep working,” Murphy tweeted after the meeting.

Collins said, “We are making rapid progress toward a common sense package…” We can imagine what their idea of common sense is.

They will include some of Biden’s demands. They will undoubtedly address Red Flag gun confiscation laws as part of the framework. Raising the age of gun ownership to 21 and storage requirements are likely part of it.

As Democrats successfully wage war against the Second Amendment and gun ownership, the RINOs are only too eager to submit. They are ready to surrender as Democrats exploit the deaths of children and teachers.

The Gun Owners of America need people to send letters now.

Please add your name to our pre-written letters to tell YOUR two Senators to vote no on the developing gun control framework in the 50-50 Senate – and to alert your representative in Congress to vote no on Red Flag Gun Confiscation Laws and the gun control bill deceptively named “Protecting Our Kids Act.”

