Biden Got Us 3.7 Bottles of Baby Formula

By
M Dowling
-
1
24

Joe Biden has worked feverishly on the baby formula shortage. He has managed to get us 3.7 bottles of the formula. We’ve got it licked then?

This man is wholly incapable of running a country. He can’t even read off a teleprompter, and even if he means 3.7 million bottles, it won’t put a dent in the shortage. It’s not a solution or a plan.

Watch:


1 Comment
Frank S.
Frank S.
1 minute ago

Maybe Hunter’s Father couldn’t “sound out” the word millions. Perhaps his staff should spell everything phonetically, in GIANT LETTERS. He, his wife, and every member of his party are beyond contempt.

