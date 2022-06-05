Biden Got Us 3.7 Bottles of Baby Formula

Joe Biden has worked feverishly on the baby formula shortage. He has managed to get us 3.7 bottles of the formula. We’ve got it licked then?

This man is wholly incapable of running a country. He can’t even read off a teleprompter, and even if he means 3.7 million bottles, it won’t put a dent in the shortage. It’s not a solution or a plan.

Watch:

Joe Biden announces that United Airlines is transporting “3.7 bottles of the formula” to the United States pic.twitter.com/3alXbE9VNm — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 1, 2022

