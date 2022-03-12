GOA: Two Restrictive Gun Laws Hidden in the Omnibus

The Gun Owners of America said that two new restrictive gun measures were slipped into the spending bill. It’s important that people contact their senators to stop these two new federal gun laws. They’re bad on a number of counts. For one, they negate local and state gun laws and for another, they put local police in the control of ATF for the purpose of enforcing these laws. It gives ATF too much power. It’s the camel’s nose under the tent.

They are in the 2400-2700-page Omnibus that will be passed in the Senate next week. Thirty-nine Republicans voted for it. They might not know they are in it. They didn’t have time to read the bill.

Local Police to Enforce ATF Gun Control

The government spending bill’s Section 1103 contains funding for ATF to begin deputizing local law enforcement officers to enforce federal gun control laws. ATF can also appoint local government attorneys to help prosecute the enforcement of this gun control as well.

This runs in direct contradiction to the Second Amendment Sanctuary laws that GOA has been pushing around the country at the state and local levels.

States like Missouri and Idaho have passed the STRONGEST Second Amendment Protection laws which prohibit funding for gun control and/or include criminal or civil penalties for government agents and/or agencies that enforce unconstitutional gun control. More than a dozen other states have similar statutes.

And yet, Congress is facilitating the enforcement of federal gun laws with local ATF deputies!

It will negate those laws.

Background Checks Made Worse

Sections 1101-1102 of the bill are known as the NICS Denial Notification Act to make the existing background check system even WORSE.

The current NICS background check system is broken beyond belief.

Nine out of ten times, when someone is denied a gun purchase by the NICS system, it’s a law-abiding citizen who was wrongly denied their right to purchase a firearm.

Because the vast majority of NICS denials each year are false positives, the government gets less than a few dozen convictions of prohibited persons stupid enough to try to buy a gun at a gun store.

Even so, Congress seems intent on passing the NICS Denial Notification Act which instructs ATF to help local law enforcement launch CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONS into each NICS denial—including all false-positive denials.

So, if this passes, you better hope the NICS system doesn’t falsely deny you your next gun purchase!

House Republicans Who Voted FOR Gun Control

Here is a list of the 39 Republicans in the House of Representatives who voted FOR criminal investigations into 100% of false-positive background check denials and FOR your local police to be deputized as ATF agents:

If any of these pro-gun control GOP represent you in Congress, GOA’s action alert will send them a special message to scold them for their opposition to the Second Amendment.

Help Us Hold Congress Accountable!

The Senate will vote on the government funding bill before Wednesday of next week—so there isn’t much time.

But, just yesterday a few Representatives were loud enough and fought hard enough that Biden’s updated COVID relief was struck from the bill.

In the Senate, earmarks and all sorts of nonsense are being negotiated as we speak!

There is still time for Congress to strip gun control from this funding bill.

That’s why it’s critical for you and every gun owner you know to take action to oppose this bill.

