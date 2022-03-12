Peter Schiff: “Worst Inflation in Our Lifetime”

Biden apparatchik Janet Yellen claims our economy is in good shape although it obviously is not. Our inflation is a disaster.

Peter Schiff said the one source of inflation is the expansion of the money supply by the Federal Reserve. As they print money and Congress spends it, the value of the dollar goes down and the cost of everything goes up.

It’s the worst inflation since 1982 but we had a different CPI in 1982 as Schiff noted. If we used the same CPI, it’s the “worst inflation in our lifetimes,” Schiff said, adding that inflation only has one way to go and that’s up.

Watch:

