God Bless ICE! Look What Is Going On!

Americans have no idea how bad the illegal immigration problem is in this country. They are everywhere, and they are often criminals or people who hate us.

Ben Bergquam drove through one parking lot to demonstrate. He was around Maryland, but it’s the same everywhere in New York. For example, Middletown was a Black enclave; now it’s all illegal aliens.

Typically, a good 60% of them have criminal records, and they are waiting to be picked up to work on landscapes, painting, and other chores. Many have very violent records, and you are going to take them home to work around your children?

Meanwhile, Democrats won’t let ICE pick these dangerous people up.

Bergquam writes:

On our ride with #ICE @EROBaltimore Friday morning we were in pursuit of a criminal illegal suspect in the white van. As the team was about to engage, the vehicle pulled into a parking lot with more illegals than I’ve ever seen in one place waiting to get picked up to take more American jobs.

Unfortunately, we did not have the 50 units it probably would’ve taken to conduct the operation to apprehend all of these illegals effectively. We did manage to make the arrest on the targeted vehicle with the criminal illegal inside, but we’ll have to come back for that parking lot.

The reality is there are tens of millions of criminal legal aliens in our country, millions that were invited in under Joe Biden and the Democrat’s invasion. Now the same radical communist activists who were a part of supporting the invasion are attacking #ICE for doing their job. It’s very simple. Let #ICE do their job and you won’t get shot!

If we allow these terrorist activists and the politicians that encourage them to win, we will not have a country in a very short period of time. The sad reality is that is the objective. We have traitors in our own country, many of them politicians some of them in the media and some in these activist organizations, whose objectives are to destroy this country from within. It’s our job as patriots to defeat them. No more compromise with traitors!

God bless #ICE!

God bless Border Patrol!

God bless President Trump!

God bless America!

And to hell with the Traitors!