The Problem with the New US Communists

In this brief clip, Michael Savage speaks with Daniel McCarthy about the battle between communism and nationalism. There is a fight for the soul of America. Savage asks McCarthy where he thinks it will go.

We all know where socialism and communism go, but in America, there seems to be a complete void of knowledge of communism. It has been thrown down the memory hole by the Progressives who have control of education.

What worries Savage most is the new academics are not mild-mannered academics of old. McCarthy must take this very seriously and be willing to support polarizing figures like Donald Trump.

They will start a race war if they must. Mamdani’s people believe home ownership is a tool of white supremacy. Michael explains his biggest fear, as McCarthy said, it’s worse than prior communists.