Good News! Bezos says mail-in voting has “serious and systemic flaws!

The Washington Post owner, Jeff Bezos, stated that the mail-in voting process has “serious and systemic flaws.” He doesn’t want his employees using it when they vote to unionize or not.

An Amazon spokesperson tells CNN the company is seeking a “valid, fair and successful election” and suggests that only in-person voting can ensure that. It would be funny if it wasn’t so pathetic.

They are talking about their employees voting for unionization. When it comes to not wanting to be unionized and wanting a fair election, he disdains mail-in voting. But when it comes to a presidential election and mail-in voting, Trump and his supporters are dangerous.

Can you hear me now?

Bezos is worried about voter integrity! Good to know!

At the same time, conservatives are erased by Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Amazon, and all the other social media sites as well as the mainstream media, for saying the presidential election was flawed

The NLRB says, “A mail ballot election will enfranchise employees who cannot enter the voting location for health reasons or due to positive COVID tests.” Fearing an unfavorable outcome, however, Amazon now insists that current COVID outbreaks aren’t dangerous enough to warrant this NLRB decision.

Mail-in voting has never been about the health of Americans or ensuring that each voice counts.

