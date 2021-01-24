Only 1 day on the job & Biden attacked Ute tribe’s economy & sovereignty! Some kind of record?

On Friday, an oil-producing Native American tribe in Utah asked the U.S. Interior Department for an exemption from the recent temporary suspension of oil and gas leasing and permitting on federal and tribal lands. As they wrote, the move is a “direct attack” on their economy and sovereignty.

The move hits everyone’s economy and sovereignty. Native Americans are suffering from the strain of the freeze on oil and gas production as are so many other Americans.

Uncle Joe, in his wisdom, signed an Executive Action to freeze oil and gas leasing to save the climate. Not only doesn’t it do that, but it also bankrupts whole states and Native Americans.

The United States has reduced emissions on a grand scale, more than any other nation. This financial destruction is wholly unnecessary.

This is a mess and it’s left no one untouched. It won’t even achieve their so-called goals. This government is a cabal of amateurs.

DIRECT ATTACK ON NATIVE AMERICAN SOVEREIGNTY

“The Ute Indian Tribe and other energy-producing tribes rely on energy development to fund our governments and provide services to our members,” Luke Duncan, chairman of the Ute Indian Tribe Business Committee in Utah, said in a letter to acting U.S. Interior Secretary Scott de la Vega.

“Your order is a direct attack on our economy, sovereignty, and our right to self-determination,” he said. “Indian lands are not federal public lands. Any action on our lands and interests can only be taken after effective tribal consultation.”

Mr. Duncan said the order was issued “in violation [of] our government-to-government relationship,” as well as previous federal directives on coordinating and consulting with tribal governments.

The tribe produces about 45,000 barrels of crude oil per day in the Uintah basin, along with about 900 million cubic feet per day of natural gas, according to a document it filed with the Bureau of Indian Affairs in 2017.

THE ORDER

The secretarial order issued on Jan. 20 – Biden’s first day in office – suspended the authority of Interior Department offices to issue new fossil fuel permits and leases. He plans to ban all new federal drilling permits, or rather his handlers do.

Some tribes oppose fossil fuels, but others don’t. The Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation in North Dakota, for example, are big producers of oil and gas.

Deb Haaland, a Native American, will lead Interior, but she is far-far-left and buys into the absurd extreme climate movement aimed at bringing the USA into a socialist economy.

THE LETTER

