Good news! Biden says he’s not invading Russia

“And understand, when you run a country that does not abide by international norms, and yet you need those international norms to be somehow managed so that you can participate in the benefits that flow from them, it hurts you,” he said. “That’s not a satisfying answer: ‘Biden said he’d invade Russia.’ You know, it is not — you know.”

“By the way, that was a joke,” he said, accompanied by the equivalent of crickets chirping. “That’s not true.”

Good news. He’s not invading Russia.

By the way, the corrupt US media is regaling the successful trip.

Watch:

“But my generic point is, it is — it is more complicated than that.”

“I mean, I — look, guys, I know we make foreign policy out to be this great, great skill that somehow is, sort of, like a secret code,” he said. “Pract- — all foreign policy is, is a logical extension of personal relationships. It’s the way human nature functions.”

Biden likes to pretend he’s saying something deep, too deep for the rest of us to understand, while he is actually bloviating nonsense. Sadly, this is the depth of his knowledge of foreign policy.

Let’s not forget the trip was the Great Biden Giveaway:

