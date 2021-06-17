Dems demand Juneteenth but protect US companies engaging in slavery



















Eric Swalwell tweeted, “Wow. @GOPLeader McCarthy is leading a pro-slavery party. His members — in double digits — are voting against celebrating the emancipation of slavery in America.

The day celebrates the last slave freed in Texas.

Juneteenth is being called Freedom Day and many on the hard left have called for it to replace July 4th which they are labeling the white man’s freedom day. Democrats are using the day to divide Americans. If it’s used to unite, it could be a great day, and that is how it should be embraced.

As it happens, Kevin McCarthy is supporting the bill.

DEMOCRATS SUPPORT SLAVERY TODAY

What these same Democrats don’t care about is slavery today. US corporations engage in slavery by using goods and/or services from China made by slaves.

Republican Andy Barr proposed an amendment that would require companies to disclose to shareholders annually their activities with any “foreign entity” that “engages in, is responsible for or facilitates the forced labor of Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and members of other Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China.”

“We must cut off offenders from the global economy until China changes course. We must rely on appeals to their bottom line, not their conscience,” Barr said on the House Floor.

WATCH: @RepAndyBarr speaks on the House Floor in support of his amendment to hold China accountable for using forced labor to produce goods for American companies. As Americans who stand for freedom we cannot turn a blind eye to China’s human rights abuses! pic.twitter.com/uj97wCjPhf — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) June 16, 2021

WHAT THE AMENDMENT DOES

The amendment included sanctions for foreign entities that used forced labor, built detention camps or provided technology for mass surveillance in the Uyghur Autonomous Region. That last one would include Facebook.

The amendment also included sanctions for foreign entities that undermined democratic institutions in Hong Kong. Democrats will not support Hong Kong.

The amendment was logically added to H.R. 1187, or the ESG Disclosure Simplification Act, which requires companies to disclose to shareholders their performance in certain environmental, social, and governance metrics.

It was rejected by 217 Democrats.

Which party is the party of slavery?

